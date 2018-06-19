Easthampton enacts water use restrictions

Another Hampshire County community has enacted water use restrictions.
Easthampton's Department of Public Works has put the water ban in place for those who utilize the city's public water supply.
That ban on non-essential outdoor water use goes into effect immediately.
The city says that the following water uses are limited to two days a week before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.:
Anyone found in violation of the restriction may be subject to fines as outline in city ordinances.
Northampton officials enacted similar water restrictions late last week.
