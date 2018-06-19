Easthampton enacts water use restrictions

Another Hampshire County community has enacted water use restrictions.

Easthampton's Department of Public Works has put the water ban in place for those who utilize the city's public water supply.

That ban on non-essential outdoor water use goes into effect immediately.

The city says that the following water uses are limited to two days a week before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.:

Irrigation of lawns except by means of hand-held hose

Washing of vehicles, other than by commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety

Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks

Production of food and watering of livestock is exempt from this restriction

Anyone found in violation of the restriction may be subject to fines as outline in city ordinances.

Northampton officials enacted similar water restrictions late last week.

