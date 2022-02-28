Advertisement

Officials: 725 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.

By Western Mass News
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.

The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Wednesday, March 16, there were 1,550,911 confirmed cases in the Bay State. That marks an increase of 725 new cases since Tuesday.

There are 229 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of those total cases, 18,916 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That’s an increase of 14 newly reported confirmed deaths since Tuesday.

