Fantastic Friday, rainy Saturday, dry for the Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a dreary St. Patrick’s Day across western Mass, but we have a beautiful day on the way! Spring will be in the air as make a run at the record high of 72!

Fog and low clouds will continue to gradually diminish this morning and give way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb quickly with highs likely reaching into the low 70s in the valley and middle to upper 60s in the hill towns. Expect a fantastic day to get outside and enjoy! It will be a nice evening as well as temperatures slowly cooling off. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next storm system, but we stay dry until well after midnight.

Drizzle develops overnight, then periods of rain get started tomorrow morning. Periods of rain and occasional downpours are likely along with a low risk for some thunder, mainly in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts may end up around an inch in spots. Certainly dress for the wet, damp conditions if you are running the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Road Race tomorrow. Temperatures will stay in the 50s, which is still above normal for this time of year. (Normal highs is 47)

Low pressure departs early Sunday morning and some partial sunshine is likely. However, more clouds build for the day and there’s a low risk for a spot shower in the afternoon and evening. It will still be mild with highs reaching near 60 with a gusty breezy out of the Northwest. Although blustery it is looking good for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Our weather looks dry early next week, though gusty breezes continue and increase as strong low pressure sits to our northeast and high pressure builds to our south. Both Monday and Tuesday look blustery with seasonably mild afternoon highs in the 50s. Mid to late week looks more uncertain with another storm system on the way. For now, rain is most likely Thursday into Friday, but snow could also be mixing in.

