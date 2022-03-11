THE LATEST: Parking Bans
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Here’s a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:
BELCHERTOWN
Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.
GRANVILLE
Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to April 30.
HOLLAND
Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31.
MONSON
The Town of Monson has imposed a winter parking ban that will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday evening and will run through 8 a.m. Monday morning.
PALMER
There is an enforced seasonal parking ban starting at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.
WARE
A seasonal parking ban is in effect from December 1 until March 31.
