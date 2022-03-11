THE LATEST: Parking Bans

(WGGB/WSHM) - Here’s a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:

BELCHERTOWN

Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.

GRANVILLE

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to April 30.

HOLLAND

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31.

MONSON

The Town of Monson has imposed a winter parking ban that will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday evening and will run through 8 a.m. Monday morning.

PALMER

There is an enforced seasonal parking ban starting at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.

WARE

A seasonal parking ban is in effect from December 1 until March 31.

