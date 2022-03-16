Getting Answers: efforts to repair Springfield potholes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after we received calls into our newsroom about potholes in Springfield.

Viewers told us the road by Franconia Golf Course down to Tiffany Street is covered in potholes and that North King Street has a lot of potholes as well.

One viewer said they even saw someone’s tire pop from a pothole on that street. They said they’ve tried calling 311, but are wondering what’s being done about this.

We checked in with the Springfield Department of Public Works and DPW Director Chris Cignoli told us:

“We are doing pothole patching with two crews. Currently we are still using cold patch---we have been informed that hot mix asphalt will be available starting next Monday which will also allow us to use our road patcher machine and address all locations permanently.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.