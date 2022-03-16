Police investigating two shots fired calls in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after gunfire broke out on two Holyoke streets.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to an alley behind 136 Sargeant Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found broken glass and a mirror from a vehicle, but that vehicle was not at the scene. They also recovered 16 shell casings of two different calibers.

Moriarty added that two different apartments had its windows shot and the bullets went through the window and into the apartments, which were occupied.

Then around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to 89 Bower Street after residents heard several gunshots.

Investigators arrived, found several vehicles that appeared to have bullet holes in them, and recovered 25 shell casings.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and indicate it’s a Holyoke case.

