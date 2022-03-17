Baystate Health updating visitor policy amid decrease in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health is making changes to their visitor policy as the number of COVID-19 cases in the area decreases.

Effective Thursday, March 17, the following changes will be in place:

Baystate Health hospitals - regular inpatient and critical care units (non COVID-19)

Two visitors or care partners at a time unless a designated exception applies. (Previously, it was one visitor at a time)

Baystate Health hospitals - inpatient obstetrics (non COVID-19)

One care partner will be allowed for labor, delivery, and the duration of birth patient’s hospital stay. That care partner can come and go throughout the day.

Two additional care partners can offer support during labor and delivery and may stay for up to two hours after birth.

During postpartum recovery period, patient may have an additional two visitors at a time during general visitation hours.

Baystate Health medical practices

One visitor or support person is allowed. (Previously, it was no visitors)

Two parents or guardians at a time for patients who are children. (Previously, it was one parent or guardian)

Two support people or visitors for patients with disabilities. (Previously, it was one support person or visitor)

Visiting hours at the Baystate hospitals will continue to be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, children ages 5 to 18 are now allowed to visit a hospital patient when accompanied by an adult, unless a designated exception applies. Previously, no children under age 18 were allowed to visit.

Visitors will need to adhere to any infection control practices that are in effect, including wearing facemasks at all time and frequent handwashing.

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and cough, will not be allowed to visit.

