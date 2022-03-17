Advertisement

Chicopee Comp to accept new softball scoreboard in honor of Brie Boisselle

Brie was found stabbed on Baldwin street in Springfield back in August and later died from her injuries.
By Liam Murphy, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee School Committee unanimously voted Wednesday night to accept a donation for a new scoreboard for the Chicopee Comprehensive High School softball field in honor of Brianne Boisselle, a former softball player at the Chicopee Comp.

She played softball for 4 years at Chicopee Comp, and even after graduating in 2014, she always found her way back to the team.

The school will put up the new scoreboard in her honor, hopefully by the spring.

