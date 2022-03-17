Courthouse officials react to Courthouse concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield remains open, this, despite cancer-causing mold found inside, a sewage leak, and now concerns about rodents.

A photo of a rodent inside the courthouse is one of the newest developments.

this is the latest photo sent to us from inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, a rodent caught in a trap, outside a courtroom. Laura Gentile the Hampden County Clerk of Courts who works inside the building, had this reaction.

“We’ve seen mice. Every once in a while you see a mouse everywhere,” said Gentile.

Earlier in the week, photos were shared with us showing sewage leaking through the ceilings and floors of the courtroom. All of this after recent test results detected cancer causing mold in the building. Calls for the courthouse to be shut down are growing.

But Gentile said discussions have started with the Massachusetts Trial Court about possible solutions.

“Well, we’re looking at alternative spaces. They have been meeting with us. they’ve been asking us what our needs are. If they have to build out a swing space,” said Gentile.

State senator Adam Gomez said relocation is a difficult option.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have capacity to move these cases anywhere else. we have other smaller courthouses that have their own traffic. And then obviously some of these agencies that are within the courthouse still have to remain open,” said Gomez.

Meanwhile, Western Mass News went straight to Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday to see what he thinks about the situation.

The Governor also said he was planning to have conversations with his administration and the trial court about the sewage issue as well.

