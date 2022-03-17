Advertisement

Gift from mom ends with Springfield man winning $1,000,000

Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has one million reasons to thank his mother for gifting him a scratch ticket.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Kyle Avery won a $1,000,000 prize on a “$1,000,000 Winter Winnings” scratch ticket that was purchased at Big Y Express on Route 20 in Wilbraham.

He chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

According to the Lottery, Avery received that scratch ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after performing work on her car.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

