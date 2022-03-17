Advertisement

Gov. Baker announces $9.7 billion infrastructure bill

The Baker-Polito Administration has filed a $9.7 billion infrastructure bond bill.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Baker-Polito Administration has filed a $9.7 billion infrastructure bond bill.

The so called “Masstrac” bill will advance and support significant investments in the Commonwealth’s transportation and environmental infrastructure.

On Thursday, the govenor announced the legislation and said it would make a meaningful difference in the acceleration of proejects that are set to receive federal funding.

“Once this bill gets passed, there are 375 highway projects on the current statewide transportation infrastructure plan. All of those can then be deemed able to move forward in a very significant and aggressive way and in 2022, we think about 71 of those projects representing about a billion dollars worth of spending can get going and get going right away,” Baker explained.

According to Baker, the bill will facilitate the ongoing efforts of MassDOT and the MBTA to invest in and modernize the Commonwealth’s transportation system,

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A recent study investigating consumer password use found that 25 percent of online shoppers...
Experts explain urgent need for strong passwords
A car crashed into a utility pole on Piper Road in West Springfield on March 18, 2022
Crash closes part of Piper Road in West Springfield
A recent study investigating consumer password use found that 25 percent of online shoppers...
Expert explains urgent need for strong passwords
Scoreboard honoring late graduate going up at Chicopee Comp.
Scoreboard honoring late graduate going up at Chicopee Comp.
Community expresses concerns over Springfield Public School camera policy
Community expresses concerns over Springfield Public Schools camera policy