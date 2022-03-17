Gov. Baker announces $9.7 billion infrastructure bill

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Baker-Polito Administration has filed a $9.7 billion infrastructure bond bill.

The so called “Masstrac” bill will advance and support significant investments in the Commonwealth’s transportation and environmental infrastructure.

On Thursday, the govenor announced the legislation and said it would make a meaningful difference in the acceleration of proejects that are set to receive federal funding.

“Once this bill gets passed, there are 375 highway projects on the current statewide transportation infrastructure plan. All of those can then be deemed able to move forward in a very significant and aggressive way and in 2022, we think about 71 of those projects representing about a billion dollars worth of spending can get going and get going right away,” Baker explained.

According to Baker, the bill will facilitate the ongoing efforts of MassDOT and the MBTA to invest in and modernize the Commonwealth’s transportation system,

