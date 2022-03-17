Gov. Baker responds to concerns over conditions at Springfield courthouse

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On the heels of toxic mold detected inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, calls for it to be shut down, and now sewage issues, we’re getting answers on what Governor Charlie Baker thinks about the situation.

We spoke with him at an event in Worcester about what he thinks should be done about the courthouse where mold has been a problem, but now, there’s an issue with sewage leaking from floors and ceilings in the building. We first showed you the pictures yesterday.

“Some of the recent issues that have been raised, in particular the one you mentioned about the sewage, I haven’t talked to our folks about that yet. We’ll certainly talk today to our folks and the folks at the trial court. The trial court is the owner-operator of the building, but obviously, we share many of the concerns that people who work in that building have about that building’s ability to provide a safe and appropriate place for them to work,” Baker explained.

The governor did mention that he didn’t know enough about what happened with the sewage to comment further at this time.

The latest photo sent to us from inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, a rodent caught in a trap, outside a courtroom. Laura Gentile the Hampden County Clerk of Courts who works inside the building, had this reaction.

“We’ve seen mice. Every once in a while you see a mouse everywhere,” said Gentile.

Earlier in the week, photos were shared with us showing sewage leaking through the ceilings and floors of the courtroom. All of this after recent test results detected cancer causing mold in the building. Calls for the courthouse to be shut down are growing.

But Gentile said discussions have started with the Massachusetts Trial Court about possible solutions.

“Well, we’re looking at alternative spaces. They have been meeting with us. they’ve been asking us what our needs are. If they have to build out a swing space,” said Gentile.

State senator Adam Gomez said relocation is a difficult option.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have capacity to move these cases anywhere else. we have other smaller courthouses that have their own traffic. And then obviously some of these agencies that are within the courthouse still have to remain open,” said Gomez..

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.