Holyoke businesses preparing for busy St. Patrick’s weekend

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday officially marked St. Patrick’s Day, but the city of Holyoke is preparing for their celebrations that will happen this weekend.

“Everyone’s Irish today though, isn’t that correct?” asked David Wielgosz, co-owner of Francie’s Tavern in Holyoke.

Holyoke is getting ready to welcome a sea of orange and green this weekend. St. Patrick’s festivities are back after being cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most anticipated events of the weekend is the 45th annual St. Patrick’s Road Race. The 10k will kick off at the intersection of Maple and Lyman Streets at 1 p.m. There is also a kids fun run prior to the road race and a two-mile walk after.

On Sunday, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee will put on its 69th annual St. Patrick’s Parade in its 71st year. The parade will step off from Northampton Street at 11:10am. The parade will run through the city for about three hours.

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will be in attendance along with the Council General of Ireland, several floats, bands, and more.

Western Mass News spoke with the owners of Francie’s Tavern to see how they’re gearing up for a busy weekend. They told us seeing the people of western Massachusetts come together to celebrate is the best part.

“The people. We get to see so many great people, so we ran into everyone, so for me, I think that’s probably my favorite. The friends you haven’t seen in a while everybody seems to come out. Holyoke is a great city and it makes me feel proud to feel a part of this…honored,” explained David Johnson and David Wielgosz, co-owners of Francie’s.

Wielgosz and Johnson opened Francie’s 16 years ago on St. Patrick’s Day and they’re anticipating an even bigger crowd this year than they saw in 2019.

“I would say it’s about promoting the city of Holyoke. There are a lot of folks that worked very hard on this day to make it when it is the whole weekend including our competitors around here. Everyone works really hard to put on a good time for everyone that comes to Holyoke and this is a western Mass. event and we’re going to put on a big party for them. It’s going to be great we are fully staffed and ready,” Johnson and Wielgosz added.

They added that while wet weekend weather is in store, the rain shouldn’t impact crowd turnout.

“I don’t think so. There are some party people out there. The city is vibrant and they are going to come to matter what,” Johnson said.

