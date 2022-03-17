Holyoke Police investigating after receiving two shots-fired calls in one night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke police officers responded to two different reports of shots fired Tuesday night in the city, one on Bowers Street and the other on Sargeant Street.

Western Mass News spoke with the city’s police captain to find out what they are doing to prevent more crime from happening in the city.

“After these incidents, we will always do more on our patrol side,” said Captain Matthew Moriarty. “We will have more unmarked units out there. Our task force members are actively involved, also, so that we will have DEA, ATF, FBI coming into the city a little bit more often and with more numbers.”

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told Western Mass News that Holyoke police officials responded to a report of gunfire on 136 Sargeant Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. When police arrived on scene, they discovered broken glass, a mirror of a vehicle, as well as shot-through windows in two separate apartments.

“It was apparent to the officers and detectives on scene that there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two individuals,” Captain Moriarty said.

Later Tuesday night, Holyoke Police also responded to 89 Bowers Street where they located several vehicles with what they said appeared to be bullet holes in them.

No one was injured in either of the shootings.

Now, police officials are asking for the public’s help as an investigation remains ongoing for both incidents.

“We’re going to try to track down any witnesses that want to come forward,” Captain Moriarty told us. “We’re not sure if there’s any video in the area, but if there is, we will take a look at that.”

Captain Moriarty told us that they do see an increase in crime as temperatures warm up, something he said happens every year.

“When the warmer weather comes out, you’ll see the rise in crime,” he explained. “Nothing out of the ordinary for us, though. I wouldn’t say there’s anything spiking where people would have to be concerned.”

He added that the Holyoke Police Department is relying on any information from people locally to assist with the investigation.

“With these situations, we’re getting more phone calls and tips from the public, and we take that as a very positive sign because of a negative event that citizens are taking more of a proactive nature in protecting their neighborhoods,” Captain Moriarty told us.

If you have any tips relating to this matter, Captain Moriarty encourages anyone that has information to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau or use the anonymous Text A Tip message system.

