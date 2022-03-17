Holyoke residents, leaders call for change after pedestrian death

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke residents and city leaders are calling for change after a woman was hit by a car on Tuesday and later died. People we spoke with said Nancy McDaniel was always careful while walking and this should have never happened.

Now, they’re calling for more to be done to keep the City’s streets safe.

“It’s going to be a miss, it’s a hit, it’s a very big blow in the area,” said Priscila Machuca, a neighbor.

A Holyoke neighborhood is grieving after one of their own was hit by a car Tuesday night while walking her dog Henry and later died from her injuries.

“Once she’s in your heart, she doesn’t leave. She’ll be there forever,” said Ann Marie Carvalho, Nancy’s sister.

Ann Marie Carvalho told us her sister, 67-year-old Nancy McDaniel, touched many people’s lives, something we definitely noticed ourselves when talking to her neighbors.

“Nancy was always nice, always delightful to talk to. She will stop and talk to you, even if it’s a minute or two,’ said Machuca.

Those we spoke to said Nancy was always alert during her walks.

“At nights she’s very cautious, always had flashlights with her, bright colors,” said Machuca.

“My sister was very careful when crossing the street. I could be halfways in the middle of the street and she’s still on the sidewalk,” said Machuca.

Now, many who live in the area are calling for change. Machuca said she always sees drivers speeding down their street.

“Every day we hear “errr” you know, the screeching and we just wait for that halt. It’s normal now,” she said.

City councilman Juan Anderson-Burgos told us he constantly hears complaints about reckless drivers in the area. In a statement he says in part quote: “There have been some recent conversations with our police chief and city engineer during city council subcommittee meetings to find ways to address these issues, including more enforcement, adding new stop signs where appropriate, raised crosswalks, and speed monitoring...I think working with the Police Department to increase enforcement needs to be a big part of addressing this because it seems that asking drivers to think about the safety of others isn’t something many of these drivers want to care about.”

Still - Ann Marie is pleading with drivers to slow down and look out for others.

“You’re all taught when you learn how to drive, pedestrians have the right of way. Please remember that,” she said.

And Priscila said the neighborhood won’t be the same without seeing Nancy every day.

“You don’t get a lot of good neighbors all the time everywhere you go, and she was a blessing of a neighbor,” she said.

As for Henry, he is okay, and will be going to stay with Nancy’s son’s family who Ann Marie told us has a big yard for him to play in. Holyoke Police said the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.