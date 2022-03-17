Holyoke woman hit and killed by car while walking dog

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke woman is dead after being hit by a car while walking her dog Tuesday night.

The accident happened in the area of West Franklin and Beech Streets and her family told us she would walk her dog multiple times a day, making sure to lookout for drivers, and they are heartbroken by this tragedy.

“She was a wonderful person, went out of her way to help everybody,” said Ann Marie Carvalho.

In an emotional interview with Western Mass News, Carvalho described her sister, Nancy, who died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car.

According to the police report obtained by Western Mass News, the accident happened at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Franklin and Beech Streets. A male driver traveling eastbound reportedly hit 67-year-old Nancy McDaniel, who was walking her dog, Henry. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center while her son took Henry to the vet to make sure he was okay.

“The E.R. doctor came in, said her heart had stopped, but they opened her chest and got it beating again, took her straight to the O.R.,” Carvalho explained.

What exactly happened is still under investigation by Holyoke Police, but Carvalho said her sister suffered very serious injuries.

“She had a head laceration…The O.R. doctor called said look, we don’t know if there’s a head injury. They’re surmising there was, spinal injury, rib fractures,” Carvalho explained.

Doctors told her things weren’t looking good.

“Shortly after that they brought her into PACU, so we could see her and say goodbye. She was pronounced at 1:31,” Carvalho noted.

She said she called her nephew to leave the vet to come say goodbye to his mom, but unfortunately, she passed before he got there.

“He quite didn’t make it, but I think my sister was okay with that because she knew he was with Henry, so they were okay,” Carvalho added.

McDaniel leaves behind two adult sons and two teenage grandsons. She also touched the lives of many of her neighbors while walking her dog. Freddie Marion told us he would often walk his dog Minnie with McDaniel.

“Nancy was one of those friendly ones that no matter where you were walking, you kind of pick up and step and walk down the street together with the dogs…It’s a sad loss to the neighborhood,” Marion explained.

Carvalho told us her sister migrated from Portugal when she was young and one of her lifelong dreams was to see the Christmas lights in Portugal - something she was able to do this past year.

“Because of COVID, airline tickets were down. I was able to take her this past Christmas. We spent three weeks there. She got to see her Christmas lights before she went,” Carvalho said.

The driver of the car remained on scene, according to the police report.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.