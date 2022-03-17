Irish flag raisings held in Chicopee and Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Communities across western Massachusetts got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Thursday.

This morning, an Irish flag raising event took place in Springfield.

Before the flag raising at city hall, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee celebrated Irish heritage by attending a St. Patrick’s Day mass at Sacred Heart Church.

Over in Chicopee, the city held its own flag raising event outside of Chicopee city hall.

Mayor John Vieau, the 2022 Chicopee colleen and her court, along with Chicopee city councilors and elected officials were all in attendance.

