Cleanup continues at Springfield’s courthouse after sewage leak

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cleanup continued at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield on Friday after a sewage spill earlier in the week. While leaders of the trial court said they are committed to the health and safety of their employees, some still feel not enough is being done.

There are continued calls for the courthouse to be shut down. We spoke with a courthouse employee who said she believes working in the building for the last 18 years has had a negative impact on her health.

“It’s just scary. I want to get out of there or something,” said one courthouse worker who wanted to remain anonymous.

As health concerns continue over conditions at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, an employee, who wished to remain anonymous, is speaking out. She told Western Mass News that the mold and sewage issues that have recently come to light have been a problem for some time and she believes the courthouse conditions have had an impact on her health over the years.

“I’ve had two lung surgeries since I started there and they’re finding other things with me and they’re monitoring me, let’s put it that way,” the worker explained.

[Reporter: …and you think it could be because of the working conditions?]

“Yup, because I was as healthy as anything before I started there,” the worker added.

The employee said she’s just one of many asking for a way out.

“If anybody cares, reach out to the courts, get us out of there, out of the building, where we can work in a clean place,” the worker noted.

We reached out to the trial court to see how they are addressing employees’ concerns. They released a statement which reads, in part:

“We appreciate the concerns raised and take them very seriously. As soon as we received the mold species testing report, the trial court engaged medical and occupational health experts to review the report findings and advise on next steps. We will provide an update as soon as that review is complete. "

Hearings related to the ongoing litigation are set to take place next month, but a lawyer who represents clients who work inside the courthouse said he’s disappointed by the trial courts’ response.

“Quite frankly we are disappointed by that statement. But we’re not surprised because they had fought us every step of the way in this litigation,” said Attorney Robert DiTusa.

As far as the sewage spill goes, we’re told the trial court facilities department cleaned and sanitized two bathrooms and replaced ceiling tiles and carpets that were impacted with one carpet being replaced today.

