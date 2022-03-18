Community expresses concerns over Springfield Public Schools camera policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Parents and other community members are speaking out tonight about a Springfield school committee decision that gives Police permission to access surveillance video inside public schools.

Springfield parents held a protest on the steps of Springfield City Hall to show their concerns about the decision to put cameras in Springfield schools, without parent’s input.

“We are taking our seat at the table.”

On Thursday evening. Springfield community members gathered to protest and show their concern for a Springfield school committee decision.

In April of 2021, the Springfield School Committee voted to allow Police access to cameras inside the public schools.

Protestors said that the committee never asked for the community’s input when making this decision.

“They did this without letting us know what was going on and it’s really ...It’s really appalling to be honest with you to be videotaping our children. It’s almost like, they do that in the prison system,” said Reverend David Lewis, Sr., President of the Pioneer Valley Project.

“We as parents have the right and need a voice in a decision that involves our children,” said Analee Dalmau.

While most community members say they were just upset with how the committee came to this decision, some protestors say they are concerned with the cameras themselves.

“Feels like the video tape is them watching us, like we’re animals or something like that,” said Lewis Sr.

We did confirm that the cameras were installed in the schools over February break. A representative with Springfield public schools said only appropriate school personnel will monitor the cameras.

And if a school has a resource officer, that person will have access to the cameras as well.

We reached out to Mayor Sarno to get his input on the initial school committee vote. He released a statement which reads in part quote:

“This is for a catastrophic event – ‘god forbid!’ Where time and information is of the essence for our Springfield Police and fire departments in order to protect and save the lives of our children, teachers and staff period.”

We reached out to the Springfield Police Department and they say they have not used the cameras once yet. A spokesperson with the Springfield Police Department gave us a statement that reads in part quote:

“Real-time access to security cameras will allow the Springfield Police Department crime analysts in our real-time analysis center (r-tac) to relay integral, Life-saving information to responding officers in the event of a public safety emergency, such as a school shooting or act of violence.”

It goes on to read...

“This vital information sharing agreement is not intended -- nor shall it be used -- to unduly deprive students of safety, comfort and personal privacy in the school setting.”

Now protestors are asking school committee members to revisit this policy, with more community input

the topic was brought up in tonight’s school committee meeting -- by the public. And school committee members did discuss the issue, But were still very divided. They did not decide in the meeting to take a revote on it.

