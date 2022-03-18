Crash closes part of Piper Road in West Springfield
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Piper Road in West Springfield is closed due to a crash.
West Springfield Police said that the road is closed between Kings Highway and Smyrna Street.
No serious injuries were reported
Eversource crews are on-scene making repairs to the pole, but that work is expected to take several hours.
Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
