Advertisement

Crash closes part of Piper Road in West Springfield

A car crashed into a utility pole on Piper Road in West Springfield on March 18, 2022
A car crashed into a utility pole on Piper Road in West Springfield on March 18, 2022(West Springfield Fire)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Piper Road in West Springfield is closed due to a crash.

West Springfield Police said that the road is closed between Kings Highway and Smyrna Street.

No serious injuries were reported

Eversource crews are on-scene making repairs to the pole, but that work is expected to take several hours.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Hadley native brings home gold from winter Paralympics
South Hadley native brings home gold from winter Paralympics
Belmont Ave Fire 031922
Crews respond to house fire on Belmont Ave in Springfield
Springfield fire crews respond to Lamplighter Lane fire
Springfield fire crews respond to Lamplighter Lane fire
Saint Patrick's weekend celebrations underway in Holyoke
Saint Patrick’s weekend kicks off in Holyoke
Saint Patrick's weekend celebrations underway in Holyoke
Saint Patrick's weekend celebrations underway in Holyoke