Great Barrington Police arrest child pornography suspect

James Keough was arrested by Great Barrington Police on March 18, 2022
James Keough was arrested by Great Barrington Police on March 18, 2022(Great Barrington Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Berkshire County town have arrested a suspect on child pornography charges.

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Sorti said that local, state, and federal officers executed a search warrant at an apartment on State Road in Great Barrington on Friday. He explained that the warrant was a result of an investigation into possession and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation led to the arrest of 54-year-old James Keough on charges including distributing material depicting a child in the nude, distribution of material depicting a child in a sexual act, and possession of child pornography.

Sorti added that additional charges may be pending.

Keough is being held on $50,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday in Southern Berkshire District Court.

