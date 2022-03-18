Great Barrington Police arrest child pornography suspect

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Berkshire County town have arrested a suspect on child pornography charges.

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Sorti said that local, state, and federal officers executed a search warrant at an apartment on State Road in Great Barrington on Friday. He explained that the warrant was a result of an investigation into possession and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation led to the arrest of 54-year-old James Keough on charges including distributing material depicting a child in the nude, distribution of material depicting a child in a sexual act, and possession of child pornography.

Sorti added that additional charges may be pending.

Keough is being held on $50,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday in Southern Berkshire District Court.

