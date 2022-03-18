Local father reunited with daughter rescued from Ukraine

(WGGB/WSHM) - A local father is sharing his story of traveling overseas to get his daughter out of the war-torn country.

David Korpiewski is a western Massachusetts resident whose 10-year-old daughter was staying with her grandparents in Ukraine when Russia first invaded the country on February 24. When the events started to unfold, her mother, Iryna, was in Vienna for a conference.

“It was hard from both our perspectives ‘cuz our daughter is stuck in this. We have no idea what’s going on, the Russians just attacked, and there was no clear purpose, there was no clear understanding of really what was going on at the time,” Korpiewski said.

Korpiewski told us their priority was getting Mary out of Ukraine and safely to Poland. He reached out to U.S. Senator Edward Markey for help getting their passports updated, but it was Mary’s mother who had to physically rescue their daughter.

“I keep calling her the hero of the day because she’s the one that boarded the train, went all the way out to Dennipearl, which nowadays is a 28-hour trip one way and then got Mary,” Korpiewski explained.

Korpiewski described to Western Mass News what Iryna saw at the Poland and Ukraine border.

“Some of these people, the conditions on the border are terrible. There’s people waiting there for seven days, kids out standing in the cold just waiting to cross the Ukrainian border into Poland,” Korpiewski added.

He also witnessed the generosity of the Poles.

“It’s really touching how much they actually care, really trying to help the refugees,” Korpiewski noted.

As soon as the three were reunited, Korpiewski said, “So the first thing they did was get a really good night sleep after getting some KFC. My daughter was like ‘I want KFC’ and we were like ‘Okay, well get you some KFC.’ I’m like she’s going to make a great American.”

Mary has since returned to western Massachusetts while Iryna stays in Europe, since the U.S. is currently not accepting Ukranian refugees, but there are hopes this will change.

“We really can’t understand this without seeing this, we haven’t seen this, we haven’t felt this. It’s just we sit in our homes and watch if from our TV, but we don’t actually see people dying waiting to cross the border, trying to save their own lives. It’s just something that we haven’t really seen,” Korpiewski said.

Korpewski told us he and Mary returned home Sunday night to welcome signs from his three other children.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.