Northampton parents react to decision to keep mask mandate in schools

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton School Committee voted Thursday night to keep the school mask mandate in place after most school districts around here have made masks optional.

Parents we spoke with are just thankful their children are able to be in-person learning and don’t mind if the mask mandate stays in place through the end of the year.

Students and staff in the Northampton school district will remain masked up.

“I personally feel good about it. I think we have gotten this far and the kids have managed to west the masks. We might as well get through the end of the year, even if cases are going down,” said Alexis Neubert of Northampton.

Last night, the school committee voted to keep the mandate in effect after the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lifted the statewide policy on February 28 and left it up to districts to decide.

Neubert told Western Mass News she doesn’t mind if the policy stays in place, but her tenth grade daughter might have a different take.

“She’s probably sick of wearing them, but you know, it’s not a big deal for them at this point,” Neubert added.

High school parent Ben Weil also said his household does not mind the face covering requirement continuing through the end of the year.

“I’ve asked her about it and she feels fine about it too. Everyone’s gotten use to the mask,” Weil said.

Meanwhile, we asked Weil if COVID-19 spread is a concern for his family at this time.

“We are relatively careful, but a lot less careful than we were what two months ago. It’s not going away. We’re on a pause and we will have a new version coming up,” Weil explained.

Springfield is another school district that has decided to keep their mask mandate in place.

Both districts have said they will continue to monitor trends before making further decisions.

