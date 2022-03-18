Scoreboard honoring late graduate going up at Chicopee Comp.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new scoreboard is going up at Chicopee Comprehensive High School in honor of Brie Boiselle. The Chicopee Comp graduate was found stabbed last August in Springfield and later died from her injuries.

“When I had Brie as a student, she was a very positive, happy-go-lucky student...She had a lot of friends here at Chicopee Comp,” said Chicopee Comprehensive High School Principal Andrew Lamothe.

Boiselle was found stabbed on Baldwin Street in Springfield in August of last year and later died from her injuries. The Comp grad played all four years on the softball team. Lamothe, who was her former history teacher, told Western Mass News that the school is honored the family is donating a scoreboard to be placed on the softball field she once played on.

“I’m so happy that the family thought enough of us and her time here at Chicopee Comp to make such a donation back to the high school,” Lamothe added.

This project is possible after the Chicopee school committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept a donation of over $10,000 raised by the ‘Justice for Brie’ group. Lamothe said construction plans are now underway and the school is getting quotes from various businesses.

“Kind of see what the timeline looks like, how are we going to mount this scoreboard, where we are going to mount it outside of the field, how we are going to draw power to scoreboard,” Lamothe explained.

Lamothe said the school hopes to have the scoreboard up by the end of the softball season.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.