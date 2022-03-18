Students preparing for busy weekend for UMass athletics

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a big sports weekend for the UMass Amherst community. The men’s hockey team is playing in the Hockey East tournament semifinal Friday night and the women’s basketball team will make their NCAA Tournament debut on Saturday.

2021 was a historic year for the UMass men’s hockey team as the Minutemen brought home their first NCAA championship title.

Western Mass News spoke with senior Alec Rovitz, who said he was thrilled to watch the game in person.

“The tournament was a really exciting place, to be in Pittsburgh and didn’t think it was going to happen, but it happened,” Rovitz said.

On Friday night, the Minutemen will face UMass Lowell in the Hockey East semifinals. Rovitz and senior Chris Alfonso said they’re hopeful the hockey team will once again make it to the Frozen Four.

“It’s pretty exciting. This is history in the making once again so hopefully, UMass can come through and bring it home,” Alfonso said.

Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team is playing in their first-round NCAA Tournament game on Saturday.

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted across the country this year, fans are able to pack out stadiums and be mask free. However, some students we spoke to are opting to watch the games at home.

“With the boys,” Rovitz added.

If the hockey team wins Friday, they will head to the Hockey East finals on Saturday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.