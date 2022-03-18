Town by Town: Mar. 18

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town on this Friday begins in Holyoke where, this morning, the Holyoke colleens got to see their parade float.

The float was unveiled at Holyoke High Schoool’s Dean campus.

There was a lot of excitement as they’ve been waiting for this moment for years.

In Chicopee, Collegian Court and Sarah the Fiddler are hosting a St. Patrick’s music festival through the weekend.

The event will feature Irish dancing and musical acts all weekend long.

You can head over to Collegian Court in Chicopee for the celebrations.

In West Springfield, community artists are participating in the New England Mosaic Project.

The project is to create a wall of six-by-six tiles to resemble mosaics that depict much-loved aspects of New England.

The full mosaic will be on display on August 27 and 28 at the Polish American Club in Feeding Hills.

Participation is free and canvas kits can be picked up at the libraries in Westfield, Southwick, and West Springfield.

