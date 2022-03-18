As weather warms up, Springfield Police increase efforts to get illegal dirt bikes off streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is already ramping up efforts to get illegal dirt bikes off city roads.

“They have seen approximately a dozen dirt bikes or quads in the past few days,” said Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Walsh said the traffic unit has ramped up efforts recently to get illegal dirt bike and ATV Riders off the city streets as the spring-like weather settles in.

“They are going to be out of the course of the next few weeks as well. As the warms up, it’s nicer out, obviously, the dirt bikes come out. it’s been the number one quality of life complaint in the city for past 5 or so years,” said Walsh.

Walsh said that last year in partnership with local police departments and the Massachusetts State Police, over 120 vehicles were seized in the city.

“So far this year we are around 20 and it’s only the middle of March,” said Walsh.

He said those efforts, plus, additional plans to keep the city safe will continue this year.

“We also have some new strategies this year, working alongside the sheriff’s department and state police, and local police departments which we are not going to reveal just yet, but we are hoping they will be effective,” said Walsh.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.