Crews respond to house fire on Belmont Ave in Springfield

Belmont Ave Fire 031922
Belmont Ave Fire 031922(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Belmont Avenue in Springfield after a fire broke at a home Saturday morning.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 9:30 Saturday morning and saw several fire engines at the scene.

Officials told us that the fire has been extinguished.

There has been no word on the cause or any displacements at this time.

