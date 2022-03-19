Police arrest 3 for heroin trafficking after executing search warrant in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were arrested early Saturday morning following the execution of a search warrant on Church Street in Ware.

Ware Police arrested 34-year-old Kayla Nietzel, 40-year-old Patrick Fairley, 32-year-old Nicholas Merchant in the early hours of Saturday morning after an extensive investigation regarding high-level drug trafficking.

Monson and Warren Police Departments, as well as the Hampden County Special Response Team, assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

Officers found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia as a result of the search.

Nietzel, Fairley, and Merchant are being brought up on the following charges:

Trafficking a Class A drug (heroin, 36-100 grams)

Possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws



All three will be held at Hampden County House of Corrections until their arraignments in Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse in Belchertown on Monday.

