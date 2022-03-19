Preparations underway for Holyoke St. Patrick’s race

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road race is almost here. This afternoon, runners were able to pick up their runner bib-tag and t-shirt.

You can definitely feel the energy here in Holyoke as the City’s biggest weekend is finally here!

Road race registration wrapped up Thursday night at 6.

Western Mass News caught up with race director Brian Donoghue, who told us he anticipates around 5-thousand people to participate in tomorrow’s race.

“We’re grateful to be back here, to be able to host the race again. not being able to the last two years has been challenging. Obviously, it’s a great tradition, not only for Holyoke, but for all of western Mass.” He said.

And he adds there’s no shortage of excitement for its return after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donoghue said the race will go on rain or shine, starting at 1p.m.

If you’re interested in running the road race and haven’t registered yet, you can still sign up from 9 a.m. tomorrow right up until race time.

