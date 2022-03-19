Rain showers & thunder possible today; breezy Spring Sunday with mix of sun & clouds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring weekend begins with mild wake-up temperatures as overnight lows remained around 50. Skies stay cloudy as a passing warm front moves through the area early Saturday morning, bringing the first of a few rounds of rain showers today. A strong low pressure system passes to the northwest this afternoon, with a cold front extending down through the region, bringing the chance for heavier showers and possibly some thunder & lightning into western Mass later this evening. Severe weather should remain well to the west.

An upper level trough sits over New England Sunday, keeping our weather slightly unsettled. A spot shower is possible Sunday afternoon and evening, with the best chances in the Berkshires. It will be a breezy day with wind out of the west-northwest, which will help warm the valley much more than the Berkshires, which remain in the 40s. Lower valley temps may approach 60 with partly sunny skies.

Blustery and dry early next week as we are in between high pressure to our south and strong low pressure to our northeast. Wind gusts may hit 30mph at times both Monday and Tuesday. Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy and we turn colder at night with lows back below freezing by Tuesday morning. Cooler mid-week with building clouds ahead of our next storm. Low pressure looks to track northwest of us, so rain is most likely for Thursday with some mixing possible in the hill towns. Still a lot of uncertainty at this time with details.

