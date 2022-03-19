Saint Patrick’s weekend kicks off in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saint Patrick’s weekend is back in Holyoke! and people from all over are buzzing with excitement for the road race and parade. The festivities have already begun! People have been stopping by the bars and restaurants Friday night getting a head start on the weekend fun. Those we caught up with said it feels good to be back after two long years.

Excitement is rising in Holyoke, ahead of the city’s most anticipated weekend of the year.

“It’s just a special time in Holyoke, and we’re looking forward to it,” said Brian Donoghue.

The Saint Patrick’s Road Race and Parade are back, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Race director Brian Donoghue said its been a challenge not being able to hold the events.

“It sure has been two long years. we’re grateful to be back here, to be able to host the race again,” he said.

And though the weather for this weekend doesn’t look the best, that’s not keeping anyone away.

“It doesn’t matter if it rains or not. It’s the Holyoke spirit that brings everybody out!” said Jim Conway of Holyoke.

Road race officials said they expect about five-thousand runners to participate in Saturday’s race. We caught up with some of those picking up their bib-tag and t-shirts.

“What are you guys most looking forward to?” we asked.

“Finishing..Finishing!” said Nanci Lemire and Steve Lemire of Springfield.

Nanci and Steve Lemire tell us they’ve completed the race ten times and like them so has Tracy Graves.

“It’s very challenging, so I’m a little freaked out about it but it’ll be good,” said Graves.

But she said the energy is contagious.

“Nothing better than running this race. the fans are awesome. I’m a Holyoker originally, so it’s just a super fun weekend…for me, St. Patrick’s Day equates to Holyoke,” said Graves.

Jim Conways attends the road race and parade every year - and says this weekend has been a beloved tradition.

“I’ve been here for like 69 years and its always been a big part of my life and my family’s life and you meet all kinds of new people all over the place and were all here for one reason - to have a good time,” said Conways.

The road race kicks off at 1pm Saturday and runners can still register starting at 9 am right up until race time. The parade starts just after 11 Sunday morning. if you’re there be sure to lookout for some friendly faces, as some of our team will be marching!

