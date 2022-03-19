Spring-like weather brings outdoor dining back to area restaurants

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first day of spring is just a few days away and it sure felt like it on Friday. We found people enjoying the unusually warm temperatures by eating outside.

With the first day of spring around the corner, people across western Massachusetts are eager to get outside. Western Mass News stopped by The Boathouse in South Hadley as they welcomed guests dining outside on the first 70 degree day of 2022.

I think we’re really lucky it’s the middle of march and we’re outdoors in 70 degree weather

The Boathouse originally started their outdoor seating during the pandemic following the need to shift restaurant dining to outside venues.

"All restaurants had to adjust when COVID hit for outdoor dining and lucky enough we have a great view on top of it it's been a huge hit everyone loves it down here," said general manager Grace Szydziak.

The outdoor patio, paired with the scenic view of the marina, makes The Boathouse a popular location for outdoor dining season. Now with an even bigger patio, they told us they’re excited to welcome more guests for outdoor dining than in pre pandemic seasons.

“Last year, before summertime, we build patio a little larger made it a little bit bigger and added more seats for everybody,” Szydziak added.

Although a lot of customers are eager to eat outside, The Boathouse still expects a large indoor crowd as well, especially on those hot summer days.

“It’s a little bit of both. I think we still have good business both indoor and outdoor,” Szydziak noted.

