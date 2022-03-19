Springfield Colleens gather for annual traditional Irish breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday morning, the Springfield Colleen Court stopped by O’Brien’s Corner for their annual Traditional Irish Breakfast before the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Road Race.

The 2020 Springfield Colleen Court was finally able to fulfill their roles after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled 2 years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was sad when COVID happened,” Springfield Colleen Marah McDonnell said. “We were just starting to get in the groove of things, starting to do events so for us to come back together and do this and be with everyone is super special and exciting.

The Colleen Court was able to gather at O’Brien’s Corner on Saturday morning for their annual Traditional Irish Breakfast before the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Road Race.

Restaurant owner Holly Ferris told Western Mass News that it is a festivity they have long anticipated for, and they are excited for its return.

“It’s fantastic,” said Ferris. “It is so nice to see everything getting back to a normal situation. We have missed them. We’ve had an event every year, so it’s very nice to have them all back. All the girls are wonderful, and their entourage and their family that comes.”

Colleen court member Marah McDonnell described the group to us as an Irish sisterhood.

“It’s a very special bond we get to have, and to be able to share different experiences from our lives and share memories we had when we were younger in the parade and Irish step dancing and to learn new things and see people from different walks of life is really special,” she told us.

McDonnell said that the Colleens are most excited to walk in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday after the two-year hiatus.

“That’s the main thing we were really pumped for,” she told us.

You can see McDonnell and the other Colleens Sunday at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade which will be stepping off at 11:10 a.m.

