Springfield fire crews respond to Lamplighter Lane fire(Springfield Fire Department)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a fire on lamplighter lane in Springfield Friday night. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire was confined to the exterior of the house. One person was displaced and is staying with family. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

