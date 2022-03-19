Springfield officers shot at while perusing Vermont shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers were shot at while pursing a suspect wanted for a shooting in Vermont on Humbert Street Friday Evening.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, members of the department’s Firearm Investigation Unit located a suspect that was wanted to a shooting in Vermont.

Walsh told Western Mass News that on the 0-100 block of Humbert Street, the car that the unnamed suspect, was traveling in slowed down and a person fired multiple shots at an unmarked Police cruiser.

Walsh said no one was struck and Officers did not fire their weapons.

The pursuit ended as assisting units arrived. Walsh said two suspects were arrested and three firearms were recovered in the area of Bay Street and William Sands Jr. Road.

According to Walsh, this is an ongoing investigation and further information won’ be released until Monday.

Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

