Springfield weekly COVID-19 cases continue to fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Springfield has fallen under 100. But with a mask mandate still in place at Springfield Public Schools, we wanted to know if there are any plans for that to change.

Just 79 new COVID cases were reported in Springfield during the week of March 6.

That’s a significant decline from the over two-thousand cases that were reported at the peak of the pandemic. And another good sign, age group numbers are leveling out.

“I’m not too concerned. I mean I’m vaccinated so I haven’t had any issues. And also, me just getting tested all the time makes me feel safer,” said STCC student Brenda Pomeroy.

COVID-19 cases in the city of Springfield are continuing to decline for another week.

In mid-February the city had 279 reported cases. The week after that 149. The following week 85. And just last week 79.

Western Mass News breaking down the most recent data. 26 cases were reported in the 51 and older age group. 27 cases were reported in the 31 to 50 age group. And 26 cases were reported in the 30 and underage group, which means the numbers are leveling out.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris who said while this is a good sign, health officials are keeping a close eye on the younger population.

“The age groups we were concerned about those under the age of 30. We continue to be concerned,” said Caulton-Harris.

And as far as any plans to drop the indoor mask mandate at Springfield Public Schools:

“I anticipate that the mandate will be lifted on March 31st in our Springfield Public Schools,” said Caulton-Harris.

And when it comes to COVID-19 testing, the city’s case numbers are being reflected in test site positivity rates.

“So we’re seeing currently about a three to four percent positivity rate…At the highest peak we were almost at a 44 percent positive rate,” said Patrick Leonardo, AMR Operations Manager.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be open until the middle of May and we’re told they will be closely monitoring results over the next couple of days as many people are expected to gather for St. Patrick’s weekend.

