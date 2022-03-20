Advertisement

AIC wins Atlantic Hockey championship, heads to NCAA tournament

Logo for the AIC Yellow Jackets
Logo for the AIC Yellow Jackets(MGN Online / American International College)
By Matt Sottile and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The AIC Yellow Jackets are champions of Atlantic Hockey for a third consecutive season.

With tonight’s 7-0 demolition of Air Force, the Yellow Jackets will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Chris Dodero tallied two goals and two assists while Julius Janhonen also found the back of the net twice.

AIC will find out their opponent on Sunday when the bracket is unveiled.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center
UMass Minutemen win second consecutive Hockey East championship
Massachusetts guard Destiney Philoxy (3) shoots a layup over Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld,...
UMass Minutewomen eliminated from NCAA tournament with loss to Notre Dame
South Hadley native brings home gold from winter Paralympics
South Hadley native brings home gold from winter Paralympics
Students preparing for busy weekend for UMass athletics
Students preparing for busy weekend for UMass athletics