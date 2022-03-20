AIC wins Atlantic Hockey championship, heads to NCAA tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The AIC Yellow Jackets are champions of Atlantic Hockey for a third consecutive season.

With tonight’s 7-0 demolition of Air Force, the Yellow Jackets will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Chris Dodero tallied two goals and two assists while Julius Janhonen also found the back of the net twice.

AIC will find out their opponent on Sunday when the bracket is unveiled.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.