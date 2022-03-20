Holyoke Saint Patrick’s race makes pandemic comeback

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -All week long, we have been following events leading up to Holyoke’s annual Saint Patrick’s Parade. It will make its big return to the city Sunday after being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Early Saturday, runners flocked to the streets for the 45th annual road race.

Holyoke’s most anticipated weekend of the year is here! We stopped by the race and spoke with many people who were ready for its long-awaited return.

Excitement filled the streets of Holyoke on Saturday, as runners took off for the city’s annual Saint Patrick’s Road Race. We spoke with several runners at the event who tell us what its return means to them.

“It’s such a fun race I’ve done it a few times before and no matter if I’m in shape or not all the people, the fans cheering and yelling it’s really fun it’s a challenging course,” said Jenna Gigliotti, Amherst resident and the first woman to cross the finish line.

Gigliotti was the first woman to cross the finish line out of the 5,000 runners that participated in the city’s 10k road race. One mother-daughter duo also took part in the festivities, they said it’s a way to make memories together.

“We’re really just using this as a time to spend together and have fun and support Canna Provisions and then be spending the weekend in Holyoke,” said Aimee Clark and Audrey Procopio.

And for one local food truck company, the road race is helping them with business after facing two years of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s wonderful for us to be out here after two years of not having it our business has been slower than before but now it’s picking up and this will help out,” said Eva Roman Elliot, a food truck employee.

Holyoke’s first Saint Patrick’s Road Race took place in 1976 with just 198 runners, including Patrick Kennedy, who watched the 45th annual road race from the sidelines.

“I had two knees replaced so I’m finished for now…It’s the best race around the best race, it’s always a lot of fun after the race,” he said.

The Saint Patrick’s Parade will kick off Sunday morning at 11:10 am from KMart plaza with road closures taking place an hour before it begins. If you’re there, be sure to look out for some friendly faces, as some of our western mass news team will be marching!

