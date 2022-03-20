Cloudy this evening with a shower possible. Dry but breezy start to the work week.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring arrived this morning at 11:34 AM and while much of the day has been dry there is the chance for a shower or two this evening as a weak disturbance moves through the region. It will also remain breezy with winds out of the northwest between 10-20 mph tonight.

Showers will come to an end and we will see skies gradually begin to clear during the overnight. Lows tonight will fall back into the middle to upper 30s.

The work week will begin mostly sunny & dry but blustery conditions will remain in place, as high pressure builds to our south and front descends from the northwest. Monday and Tuesday will stay moderate with temperatures in the low 50s but wind gusts may reach 30 mph at times.

The next chance for precipitation is looking to arrive late Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday as a strong low pressure system looks to develop and track toward the northeast, bringing mostly rain, but with cooler temps by then, hill towns may see some mixing. Next weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds as temps will settle in the mid 50s

