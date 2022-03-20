Advertisement

UMass, AIC learn first round opponents for NCAA hockey tournament

The logos for UMass and AIC hockey
(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know who the UMass and AIC men’s hockey teams will face in the NCAA tournament.

On Sunday, it was announced that the Yellow Jackets will face the Michigan Wolverines Friday at 3 p.m. in the Allentown, PA regional semifinals.

AIC made the tournament after defeating Air Force 7-0 Saturday night to claim the Atlantic Hockey tournament title.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen will face Minnesota in the Worcester regional semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. at the DCU Center.

UMass earned a third-consecutive NCAA tournament bid after defeating the UConn Huskies 2-1 in overtime Saturday in the Hockey East tournament championship.

