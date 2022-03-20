Advertisement

UMass Minutemen win second consecutive Hockey East championship

Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center
Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Matt Sottile
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass men’s hockey raised their second consecutive Hockey East trophy Saturday night.

The Minutemen defeated their cross-border rivals, the UConn Huskies, 2-1 in overtime at the TD Garden.

Aaron Bohlinger netted the game-winner in the extra frame.

UMass will now look to defend their national title in the NCAA tournament. They will learn their opponent and location on Sunday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Logo for the AIC Yellow Jackets
AIC wins Atlantic Hockey championship, heads to NCAA tournament
Massachusetts guard Destiney Philoxy (3) shoots a layup over Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld,...
UMass Minutewomen eliminated from NCAA tournament with loss to Notre Dame
South Hadley native brings home gold from winter Paralympics
South Hadley native brings home gold from winter Paralympics
Students preparing for busy weekend for UMass athletics
Students preparing for busy weekend for UMass athletics