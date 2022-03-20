UMass Minutemen win second consecutive Hockey East championship

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass men’s hockey raised their second consecutive Hockey East trophy Saturday night.

The Minutemen defeated their cross-border rivals, the UConn Huskies, 2-1 in overtime at the TD Garden.

Aaron Bohlinger netted the game-winner in the extra frame.

UMass will now look to defend their national title in the NCAA tournament. They will learn their opponent and location on Sunday.

