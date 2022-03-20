Wilbraham Police: Teen brawl in area of Boston Road

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police confirm an altercation occurred in the area of Boston Road, just over the Springfield/Wilbraham Line around 9:00 Saturday night.

Police confirmed there was a brawl between a handful of teens with around 350-400 teens gathered watching.

Officials also confirmed the scene was cleared and there were no injuries.

