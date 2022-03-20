Advertisement

Wilbraham Police: Teen brawl in area of Boston Road

By Liam Murphy and Olivia Hickey
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police confirm an altercation occurred in the area of Boston Road, just over the Springfield/Wilbraham Line around 9:00 Saturday night.

Police confirmed there was a brawl between a handful of teens with around 350-400 teens gathered watching.

Officials also confirmed the scene was cleared and there were no injuries.

