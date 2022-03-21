St. Patrick’s Parade returns to streets of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 69th annual Saint Patrick’s Parade returned to the city of Holyoke Sunday after being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Thousands of people from across the Bay State were in attendance to celebrate the holiday.

The streets of Holyoke were filled with Saint Patrick’s Day Spirit! We spoke with marchers, vendors and attendees who tell us the Irish spirit was alive once again for the first time since 2019.

“It’s like coming out of the desert it’s been a drought waiting for the parade to come back,” said Christopher Collins of the Springfield School Committee.

Collins was one of the tens of thousands of people that showed up for the biggest homecoming event of the year in the city of Holyoke. Bands marched in the streets, and numerous festive floats were seen throughout the city to honor their Irish heritage.

“It’s definitely a lot better that we all can get out and go have some fun,” said parade vendor John Flynn.

We caught up with several people in the parade, including one Springfield school committee member who described what the parade’s return means to him.

“It’s been awesome being able to participate and overwhelming, I mean couldn’t even get in here with all the different marching units that are going to be marching so very excited to be here with my colleagues,” said Joesiah Gonzalez, Springfield School Committee.

Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno was also there, commending the hard work the Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee put into preparations.

“I tip my hat to the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day committee it’s done a wonderful, wonderful job. people are hungry and anxious to be back together,” said Sarno.

If you were in attendance, you might have seen our Western Mass News Crew in the parade contingent. The Holyoke High School band, the city of Chicopee, and the Agawam High School band were some of the other local groups that marched this year, who did not disappoint the crowd.

“Irish eyes are smiling today in Holyoke, this is great for all of western Massachusetts and beyond this Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the top parades in the country,” said Mayor Sarno.

“It’s a beautiful day in Holyoke!” said Collins.

The Saint Patrick’s Committee told us the countdown is already on for next years festivities as preparations for the 70th annual parade begin Monday.

