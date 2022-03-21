Annual ambassadors breakfast held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Before the parade, Western Mass News stopped by the annual Ambassadors’ Breakfast.

That’s where Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was presented with the Ambassador Award.

We spoke with Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh who talked about the significance of the award, saying it’s meant to be given to someone who builds a bridge between the U.S. and Ireland using arts, culture, politics, and music.

“We’re very fortunate to have such a great honoree today Marty Walsh parents are from Ireland,” said Walsh.

Walsh added the award is very special and specific, the government of Ireland has to approve the winner before they can be selected.

