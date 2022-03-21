Anti-dirt bike details in Springfield result in 12 arrests

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A public safety detail that spanned several days has resulted in several off-highway vehicles being seized and a number of arrests.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that four dirt bikes, one ATV, and one unregistered motorcycle were seized and three suspects - two juveniles, 20-year-old Nygel Palmer of Springfield, and 30-year-old Tavon Bush of Springfield - were arrested on Tuesday, March 15.

The next day, investigators seized three more dirt bikes, one more ATV, another unregistered motorcycle, and two sets of keys for dirt bikes. Six people were also arrested: 24-year-old Kenneth Latino of Springfield, 32-year-old Jonathan Castro of Springfield, 24-year-old David Seda of Springfield, 26-year-old Jorge Torres of Springfield, 47-year-old Dahaviam David of Springfield, and 45-year-old Jesus Vinas of Easthampton.

Walsh add that the detail continued on Friday, March 18 when three suspects - 37-year-old Dionicio Cruz of Springfield, 22-year-old Ezequiel Almanzar of Springfield, and 21-year-old Tyler Laliberte of Chicoppee, were arrested after two dirt bikes, an ATV, and an unregistered motor bike were seized.

“We noticed it was going to be a warm week and proactively address this issue. Illegal Dirt Bikes have continued to be a nuisance which not only affects our residents quality of life, but in far too many situations the riders brazen behaviors have led to serious injuries and damage to motor vehicles. I’d like to thank our officers who worked this specialized details and our partners, the Massachusetts State Police. Using its Air Wing continues to net results.”

