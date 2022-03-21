Crews battle house fire on Northampton Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a fire Monday afternoon on Northampton Avenue in Springfield.

Officials told us the call came in around 4:15 p.m.

We spoke with a family member of one of the residents and she said they were in the second-floor bedroom when they heard a loud boom coming from the room next to theirs.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News they believe the fire started in the back of the house. The fire has been extinguished and crews will remain on scene for a couple hours to check for extension. He said the windy weather fed the flames.

“The wind fuels it. The extra power was needed, so a second alarm was struck. The fire was able to be contained with the extra manpower,” Piemonte

No injuries have been reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Piemonte told us 11 people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Family members said that they are still missing a cat.

