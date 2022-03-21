Firefighter sent to hospital for injury evaluation after Chicopee house fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Chicopee fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire after 5:00 Sunday evening. Fire officials told Western Mass News no occupants were inside the houses when they arrived. Once firefighters gained access to the house, the fire was knocked down almost immediately. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation of an injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

