Advertisement

Firefighter sent to hospital for injury evaluation after Chicopee house fire

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Chicopee fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire after 5:00 Sunday evening. Fire officials told Western Mass News no occupants were inside the houses when they arrived. Once firefighters gained access to the house, the fire was knocked down almost immediately. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation of an injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Hadley native brings home gold from winter Paralympics
South Hadley native brings home gold from winter Paralympics
Sights from the 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade
PHOTOS: 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Annual Ambassadors breakfast held in Holyoke
Annual ambassadors breakfast held in Holyoke
Teens compete in weekend robotics competition
Teens compete in weekend robotics competition
Westfield fire crews respond to house fire
Westfield fire crews respond to house fire