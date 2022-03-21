Hampden native begins new role as Red Sox hitting coach

FORT MYERS, FL (WGGB/WSHM) - One western Massachusetts native is taking a swing at a new role coaching for his favorite childhood team, the Boston Red Sox.

Peter Fatse is stepping up to the plate this season as the newly appointed hitting coach for the Red Sox.

“Having an opportunity to do it in the same state you grew up in, the same park I grew up going to with my parents and brothers, it’s a pretty amazing feeling,” Fatse said.

Fatse is a Hampden native who attended Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham. After serving as the assistant coach for the Sox in 2020 and 2021, he will now oversee one of the best lineups in baseball.

“We have a tremendous offense, we have a great group, guys that take pride in their craft, so for me, it’s about preparing those guys, day in and day out, helping their with their processes making sure that they’re prepared as best they are and trying to win a ball game,” Fatse explained.

The 34-year-old is currently using spring training to solidify his assistant staff and build upon the team’s deep playoff run last season.

“We’ve been really happy with the overall progress, lot of guys came in in tremendous shape and were ready to get things going and get back to where we were, hopefully and some going into this year,” Fatse noted.

Fatse is not your average Red Sox fan. He told Western Mass News growing up, he and his brothers built a Wiffle ball field modeled after Fenway Park.

“It just started as a little hobby and then it turned into we were cutting out warning tracks, putting in base paths, and putting lights up…We’d have friends from Springfield, Westfield and they’d want to come over and play Wiffle ball. It just became something in our area that people knew about,” Fatse added.

While each player requires an individualized approach and strong relationship building, he noted one slugger in particular that he loves coaching.

“JD Martinez, he’s one of the best in the game at what he does. His process is phenomenal, attention to detail is phenomenal. He’s a guy personally, obviously we learn from each other every single day,” Fatse said.

He’s putting western Massachusetts on his back for this season and beyond.

“Every time I put on a Red Sox uniform, trust me, I know where I came from and I represent where we come from,” Fatse added.

The Red Sox begin their regular season in the Bronx on Thursday, April 7. Their home opener is set for Friday, April 15 against the Minnesota Twins.

