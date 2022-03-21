Man sentenced following conviction on child sexual abuse charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Lionel Cruz has been sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison followed by five years of probation after being found guilty on ten counts related to child sex abuse.

The sentencing was last Tuesday, just a week after a jury found Cruz guilty on two counts of rape of a child, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of assault and battery, and intimidation of a witness.

The abuse of the child occurred between 2016 and 2018 when the child was under 14 years old.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.